Letter: Students must be taught morals, too

I read with great interest the column by Hadi T. Pir ("Only education can heal us," Jan. 21). He was correct in his assessment of today’s failure of our schools in giving students a proper education in democracy. But in my opinion, there has also been a failure of our teachers and parents across the land in giving our young people a proper education in the more basic elements of life.

If we fail to teach our children the basic moral principals of right and wrong even before we get into other areas of life like math, science, reading, the arts democracy, etc., we will still have a very immoral society.

What am I talking about? It starts with things like, “Do not murder,” “Do not steal,” “Honor your parents” (and those in authority over us), "Treat other people as we would like them to treat us.”

Hmmm. Where did these ideas ever come from in the first place?