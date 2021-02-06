 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Students must be taught morals, too
View Comments

Letter: Students must be taught morals, too

{{featured_button_text}}

I read with great interest the column by Hadi T. Pir ("Only education can heal us," Jan. 21). He was correct in his assessment of today’s failure of our schools in giving students a proper education in democracy. But in my opinion, there has also been a failure of our teachers and parents across the land in giving our young people a proper education in the more basic elements of life.

If we fail to teach our children the basic moral principals of right and wrong even before we get into other areas of life like math, science, reading, the arts democracy, etc., we will still have a very immoral society.

What am I talking about? It starts with things like, “Do not murder,” “Do not steal,” “Honor your parents” (and those in authority over us), "Treat other people as we would like them to treat us.”

Hmmm. Where did these ideas ever come from in the first place?

Now we see firsthand how destructive things have become even in the highest positions in our land, in Washington, at the state level and in many of our cities when we see people riot and destroy the property of others, when these most basic moral principles are left out of the teaching process.

It’s time to be teaching and practicing these things in our lives, even if we don’t like where they came from.

John A. Ringsmuth, Lincoln

Education logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News