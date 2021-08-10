Letter: Students deserve the truth -- all of it

As students in K-12 schools are trying to make sense of the enormous issues of the day — from a global pandemic to ongoing issues of racial inequities and police brutality — they need factual historical information. This is precisely why educators across the country are deeply concerned about efforts in many states, including Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas, to regulate the teaching of so called “divisive concepts” or critical race theory.

The excuse given by those who are pushing these bills, is that such historically accurate lessons might cause white students “discomfort.” It is a reality in education that some events taught may cause discomfort, and yet, at the same time, educators know that a comprehensive, well-rounded education requires an accurate understanding of those subjects taught with reasonable sensitivity, multiple-perspectives, accuracy and age-appropriateness.

Bans on divisive concepts and CRT would not only include a redaction of information from our history books, but many of these efforts would wholly eliminate or substantially constrict standardized anti-bias and anti-hate programs, which have been in schools for decades.