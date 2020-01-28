Letter, 1/29: Stronger schools, better communities

Our family currently has no apparent personal stake in our city’s schools. Our three children have all graduated several years ago and gone on with their adult lives and careers. However, my wife and I will be voting for the bond issue.

We will be retiring here and want to live in a vibrant city. We want those future students to be as successful as possible so when we are working with them on our health, our finances, our home and cars and other services we need so they are the best they can be to help us. Adequate school facilities support our hopes and goals for our children and us.