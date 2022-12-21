 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Story without politics welcome

  • 0

Thank you for the article regarding the lighting of the tree in the state Capitol ("Nebraska welcomes holiday season with lighting celebration," Dec. 12). It was a refreshing, positive, newsworthy piece. I appreciated how it reported exactly what happened without any commentary or potential reaction from those who would not appreciate such a time-honored tradition in our state.

You didn't make inferences to divisions, partisanship, ecological concerns, or political statements. Thank you for reporting what happened without interjecting other issues.

Perhaps we could see more of this kind of reporting?

Gary Schulte, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Ceremony adds to divisions

Letter: Ceremony adds to divisions

The annual Christmas message of Gov. Pete Ricketts Sunday at the lighting of the state tree was sad and disappointing. Instead of focusing on …

Letter: Lessons from the wild west

Letter: Lessons from the wild west

No matter how Gov. Pete Ricketts and his posse paint a shady application process and the likely quid pro quo appointment of Ricketts to the U.…

Letter: A warning for UCLA, USC

Letter: A warning for UCLA, USC

I was as surprised as the next guy when it was announced that the University of California at Los Angeles was joining the Big Ten Conference. …

Letter: Tax relief with a gummy

Letter: Tax relief with a gummy

The elections are over and now our governor and Legislature are again faced with the problem of reducing the property tax burden. If you exami…

Letter: A problem with pronouns?

Letter: A problem with pronouns?

When you meet somebody and they tell you their name, you have no idea whether that was the name they were born with, is the name on their ID o…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News