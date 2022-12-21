Letter: Story without politics welcome

Thank you for the article regarding the lighting of the tree in the state Capitol ("Nebraska welcomes holiday season with lighting celebration," Dec. 12). It was a refreshing, positive, newsworthy piece. I appreciated how it reported exactly what happened without any commentary or potential reaction from those who would not appreciate such a time-honored tradition in our state.
You didn't make inferences to divisions, partisanship, ecological concerns, or political statements. Thank you for reporting what happened without interjecting other issues.
Perhaps we could see more of this kind of reporting?
Gary Schulte, Lincoln