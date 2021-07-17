Letter: Stop shaming the teachers

I’m 80 years old, and it still puzzles me how our policymakers are either profoundly ignorant of education or purposely uncaring. I would hope for ignorance, but I suspect most see political advantage in their campaign of teacher-shaming.

The Colman Report was published in 1966 – a half century ago. The report made it clear that a school’s impact on the achievement gap was from 10% to 20% and that student characteristics amounted from 80% to 90% of that achievement gap. Dozens of later studies confirmed those results and even narrowed the ranges and pegged teacher influence at about 7%.

Rule of thumb is schools account for about 10% of the achievement gap, with student characteristics accounting for 90%. Yes, teachers account for the largest part of the school influence, but their 7% influence is tiny compared to the 90% attributed to student characteristics.

Ten years of Nebraska statewide testing confirms the above percentages. As the research also predicts, in the 20 years since No Child Left Behind was passed, teacher-shaming has had no appreciable effect on the achievement gap in Nebraska. When will our federal and some state policymakers stop doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?