Reading the Journal Star recently, I recalled the definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

I read that Gov. Jim Pillen and the University of Nebraska are both addressing the “brain-drain” issue in different ways. NU has seen 45,000 of their graduates leave the state, and Pillen wants to find a way to entice young people to come to enrich their lives.

At the same time, the Republican legislators are running a number of bills which defy logic. Concealed carry is a nightmare for city cops. “Conscientious choice” for medical folks, which, if logically extended, would allow a firefighter of one faith to allow the church of another faith to burn to the ground and not lift a finger. Voting restriction in a state nearly devoid of fraud, zealous opposition to medical cannabis, pushing abortion access into dark alleys for the poor and exclusive "procedures” for the rich -- all are concepts developed by a national conservative movement and impressed upon our state for the sake of maintaining the “base.”

Guess what? By and large, the younger folks that we want to come to and stay in this state want no part of this nonsense. That’s why they all leave. Simple.

We should probably take a more well-rounded approach to what our society will look like in the future if we are serious about attracting and keeping people here. A theocratic, pious, propagandized party is one that nobody wants to go to. Expecting a different outcome is, well, insanity.

Richard Firebaugh, Lincoln