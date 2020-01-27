Letter, 1/28: Stop delay of Medicaid expansion

I agree with Sen. Adam Morfeld that Nebraska should stop putting up waivers as roadblocks and move forward with the Medicaid expansion initiative approved by Nebraska voters in 2018 (“Lincoln senator says Ricketts illegally delaying Medicaid expanison,” Jan. 9).
Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that “utilization, quality of care and outcomes, provider capacity and affordability and financial security, along with various economic measures are improved in states that expanded Medicaid under the ACA. Recent expansion efforts from other states support earlier findings in many areas, including expansion’s effects on health outcomes, access to services and medications for behavioral health, providers’ financial stability and employment.
"Specifically, expansion is associated with increases in cancer diagnosis rates and access to and utilization of certain types of cancer surgery; and increases in access to and Medicaid coverage for treatment for opioid use disorder and opioid overdose.”
Medicaid waivers hurt those who are already hurting. Analysis of Medicaid work-requirement waivers shows that the “vast majority of families potentially hurt by a waiver are women head of households, likely to be African American, and live in rural towns.”
Analysis shows that children will be harmed if parents lose coverage. Loss of coverage means that children and families are less likely to have the ability to access the health care services they need.
I urge the governor to move forward with increasing access to health care for Nebraskans by implementing the Medicaid expansion initiative.
Karla Lester, Lincoln