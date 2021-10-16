Letter: Stop damaging faith in voting

Ex-president Donald Trump has done, and is still doing, everything imaginable to stop the people’s choice for president. The “lie” has brainwashed many people against the truth. Georgia counted ballots three times. He lost three times, and Arizona certified he lost to President Biden by more votes than certified in November.

Trump and many others will not accept the truth, even though he lost by 7 million votes. Other states are keeping his “lie” alive by issuing voting laws making it hard or impossible to vote. If the Republicans don’t win, just call it rigged and recount again.

Demanding recounts makes people suspicious of every election and weakens our democracy. Some states are trying to elect pro-Trump people to offices who would oversee the counting and certification of ballots. If Democrats win, it was rigged or invalid. They can verify and install their own candidate. Is this a democracy? An authoritarian government could be installed that may never be unseated.

Our democracy is being chipped away by deceit, lies and conspiracy theories. Certain people in government and several factions are backing these tactics to gain back power. What are our representatives and senators doing to protect our democracy? They remain silent, and it speaks volumes. Wake up, America.

Lorraine James, Lincoln

