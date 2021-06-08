Letter: Stop claiming kids' benefits

Nebraska's children in foster care, among the most vulnerable of human beings on the planet, are being required to fork over money that is rightfully theirs to the state for their care.

If the federal government had wanted the state to have that money, there are easier ways for that transaction to happen than for the state to spend taxpayer money to identify kids who are qualified to be robbed. When kids "age out" of a system they never asked to be in, they often have zero resources.

Their Social Security money should be saved and protected for them, and then they should receive guidance for its most prudent use. Stop this theft. Yes, we should be ashamed, but the people who are behind this scheme obviously have no shame.

Kathleen L. Hegler, Cortland

