Letter, 3/6: Stop being sore losers

Democrats had a lousy candidate in 2016 – just like the Republicans had lousy candidates in 2008 and 2012 – and now will again in 2020.

No one influenced my vote. The economy is doing great, investments are up, unemployment is down – and, if the opposite were true, you would blame President Trump for that. He's a businessman, not a politician. That's why he got elected, to shake up the same old, same old in Washington.

We didn't call Obama the welfare president, but yet Trump is called a dictator. It’s shameful. He said in open public his connections with Russia, China and North Korea are purposeful to keep us alive. They are the ones that can blow us out of the water.

So Hollywood, Democrats, liberals and socialists -- quit trying to rig the election with ridiculous, noncriminal, nonimpeachable reasons and wait for November! He's the president. Some decisions, as is the case with all previous presidents, are not going to please everyone. Quit being sore losers, and move on.

Scott Hoffman, Lincoln

