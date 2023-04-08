As a Lincolnite and recently retired businessman, I have been dismayed with the quality and quantity of flights out of the Lincoln Airport. How many times must our city’s travelers drive over an hour to Omaha to board flights which are affordable and timely?

It is time for positive change, and we are fortunate to have a person with the aviation experience and passion running this year.

My longtime neighbor Chris Stokes is the obvious choice as he has many years of military, commercial, general and airline aviation experience. Also, he has a master’s degree and has owned private businesses as well.

Stokes served as a combat pilot in the Middle East and rose to the rank of colonel. Most importantly, Chris Stokes has an abundance of youthful exuberance and genuine enthusiasm to make changes at LNK for expanded passenger and freight operations. Please join me in voting for Chris Stokes.

John Salistean, Lincoln