I am a retired Lincoln attorney who in my younger years had the distinct privilege of flying military jets with the Nebraska Air National Guard. I am pleased to highly recommend Chris Stokes for election to the Lincoln Airport Authority Board.

Stokes has a broad range of qualifications which would make him a great addition to the Lincoln Airport Authority. His 34 years of military aviation experience includes combat tours flying the F-16 and A-10 jet fighters in Operation Desert Shield (Iraq) and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan).

Stokes recently retired from the United States Air Force Reserve at the rank of colonel after operational and planning staff tours at foreign embassies, Strategic Command and Pacific Command. He holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and a master of arts degree in leadership from Bellevue University in Omaha.

Stokes’s civilian and business experience includes being the founder and president of businesses, including OMALiNK Airport Shuttle (managed 50-plu employees from 2003-13) and past owner of local Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchises.

Remarkably, he is also a commercial airline pilot with 28 years of experience and 14,000 hours of flying with a premium global airline.

In talking with Stokes, I know he is unequivocally committed to securing additional commercial airline service to the Lincoln airport and bringing additional industry and businesses to the Lincoln Air Park.

I have known Chris Stokes for over 30 years and his family for many more years. He has the integrity, passion and working knowledge to make real changes to improve Lincoln’s airport, and I sincerely believe his exceptional aviation, military and business experiences make him uniquely qualified for the Lincoln Airport Authority board.

Jim Rembolt, Lincoln