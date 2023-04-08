Those of us who like to fly out of Lincoln know well the need for more airlines and flights. Now we have a candidate whose goal is to accomplish just that.

Chris Stokes also has the experience and passion to make it happen. Chris Stokes is a combat veteran, successful entrepreneur and commercial pilot.

I have been a neighbor and friend to Chris and his family for many years, and when Chris puts his mind to something he gets it done. When I fly home, I want to land here in Lincoln. Chris Stokes has my vote for Lincoln Airport Authority.

John Baylor, Lincoln