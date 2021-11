We don’t need a new Husker football coach. We need to keep our own.

We will get better, and when we do, Scott Frost will stay with us and not run off to a better situation. Now he needs us to stay with him. Didn’t we learn that lesson so long ago?

To help Frost, we need to remove the curse of Frank Solich.

We need to hire Solich back as assistant athletic director of loyalty.

Now wouldn’t that be refreshing to cleanse the soul?

Jim Elsener, Lincoln

