As a child, my mom used to say, “I vote so that I can complain later since all I’m doing is voting for the lesser of two evils.” I have said the same.
While speaking at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting, Tom Steyer discussed corporations' stranglehold on our government. He has a strategy to put the power back into the hands of the American people:
* The Supreme Court decision Citizens United must be overturned. The financing of political campaigns by the American people is crucial and must become the law of the land.
* The Federal Election Commission has been plagued by internal dysfunction. His plan will reform the FEC by making budget changes, governmental independence, modify the commissioner position and enforce abuser penalties.
• A vote-at-home system will make voting convenient for home-bound Americans, make more it cost-effective by eliminating postage-paid waste, increase voting participation and maximize election security.
These are a few of the details of Tom Steyer’s democracy agenda. Corporations aren’t people, and they shouldn’t be controlling our politics. America has lost touch with one of its founding principles: a democracy of, by and for the people.
I am excited about Tom Steyer’s plan to bring the "of, by and for the people" back into our political system so that I will no longer be so cynical.
Marcie R. Spivack, Omaha