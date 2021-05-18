Letter: Statistics part of the story

In a May 4 Local View, "Mental health resources are available," Katie McLeese Stephenson writes, "What should concern us is that only 45% of adults and 51% of children with a mental health condition are seeking treatment."

Maybe so. But if people are not seeking treatment, how does anyone know whether they have a "mental health condition" or not?

As in most public discussions of mental health, Stephenson cites the sensational but misleading assertion that "suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10-34."

Of course it is. The point is, it's unusual for young people to die at all — but given that it does happen, it's most likely to be from accident or suicide, merely because other causes at a young age are rarer still. A more meaningful statistic is the death rate per 100,000 individuals, by cause and by age.