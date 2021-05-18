Letter: Statistics part of the story

In a May 4 Local View, "Mental health resources are available," Katie McLeese Stephenson writes, "What should concern us is that only 45% of adults and 51% of children with a mental health condition are seeking treatment."
Maybe so. But if people are not seeking treatment, how does anyone know whether they have a "mental health condition" or not?
As in most public discussions of mental health, Stephenson cites the sensational but misleading assertion that "suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10-34."
Of course it is. The point is, it's unusual for young people to die at all — but given that it does happen, it's most likely to be from accident or suicide, merely because other causes at a young age are rarer still. A more meaningful statistic is the death rate per 100,000 individuals, by cause and by age.
The suicide rate increases linearly with age, while the total death rate across all causes increases exponentially with age. This means that suicide as a fraction of all deaths reaches a peak at an early age, not because young people are more likely to become suicidal (they are actually less so), but because suicide is swamped by other causes of death such as diseases and chronic medical conditions, which increase in incidence and severity with age.