Letter: Station needs bicycle racks

Bus transfer station

The city is again applying for a federal grant to build a bus transfer station, this time at a new location: the County-City Building parking lot at Ninth and K streets.

 Courtesy image

In a recent Journal Star editorial, ("A lot riding on bus transfer station plans," April 27) there was no mention of bike racks for the proposed transportation center. While a few racks are in the proposal, the city planners should note that in Amsterdam, at least half of the transportation stops around town have places to park and lock up bicycles.

The wide distribution of these bus stop racks allows ”Dammers” to bike a mile or so and then use public transportation for the rest of their travels.

I suggest that the proposed 20 bike spots in the new Lincoln Transportation Center are not nearly enough. Based on what we saw, the city might need space for 100 to 150 bikes to start. Abundant spaces will attract bike riders already living downtown who are working elsewhere or going to school.

To complete the system, the city will need to add bike racks at 10 to 15 bus stop locations around town. Convenient bike rack locations and a strict timetable will attract new riders and increase bus system usage. Many existing drivers can then bike to the closest bus stop and then ride. We need more “Linkers” to use the busses and save on gas.

An improved travel system like this will also alleviate the expressed need for more parking spaces in the city-county business area. Increased car traffic at a busy bus center does not make good sense.

Keith Larsen, Lincoln

