On Nov. 8, the State Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes reported to the Judiciary Committee that the state prison population has increased by 400 residents in the past two years. He also reported that the total capacity of the entire prison system will be reached after 150 more people are incarcerated.
The director presented no viable options for preventing this dangerous overcrowding event. He reported that the current staffing emergency will continue for at least four to six months, creating intense stress for residents and staff.
Recently, when faced with a similar crisis, the Republican governors of Iowa, Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas aggressively led the development of a broad collaborative public-private task force. These efforts have resulted in creative teamwork to develop and implement effective reform ideas.
These governors obviously see the serious moral, safety and fiscal issues regarding the criminal justice reform needs in their respective states. These efforts mirror the Federal 2015 Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reform Summit. At this summit, leaders from diverse backgrounds created criminal justice reform called "The First Step Act," which was strongly supported by President Obama and President Trump.
The use of a bipartisan public-private task force provides Nebraskans a clear path out of the dangerous quagmire that our criminal justice situation has become. Gov. Pete Ricketts can follow these progressive efforts by fellow governors to lead similar efforts.
With term limits preventing his return to office, I have to question if our governor is a “ lame duck” leader or a strong leader for all Nebraska.
Paul Feilmann, Omaha