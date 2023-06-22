State’s Democrats out of touch

This month’s Harvard CAPS-Harris poll included the following question:

“Would you want to live or not live in a state that had legislation to cut taxes, encourage public charter schools, not allow gender surgery for kids under 18 and restricted most abortions after six weeks?”

Nationally, 64% indicated that they would want to live in such a state, including 63% of independents and 48% of Democrats.

You would never suspect that from reading the Lincoln Journal Star or from what you read and hear from Nebraska Democrats.

It certainly does not appear that 48% of Nebraska’s Democratic state senators share that view, and it might help explain why Nebraska Democrats are now down to 27% of registered voters.

Kris Thompson, Lincoln