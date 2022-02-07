Letter: State wrong to reject funds

In not accepting the second installment of $120 million in rent and utility assistance, Gov. Pete Ricketts lends credibility to the perception that poor and working people’s daily challenges do not concern him. This indifference is misguided, because utility and rental assistance is paid directly to the utility or landlord.

This is selective frugality since the governor’s ARPA budget includes rent assistance for commercial property. To avoid hypocrisy, he should include residential rent assistance. Renters benefit, and so do their landlords. And some landlords are even members of Ricketts’ party. That money pays their mortgages and property taxes -- a thing Ricketts keeps promising to lower.

In part thanks to misguided leadership, the pandemic is still on. Yet, most aid has stopped. People are still suffering, financially, physically, mentally. Whatever the causes of some funds remaining from the first round -- failures of leadership, of staff, of appointed department heads, or a disregard for all things Biden -- the deadline was extended to the end of March.

The leading role of government is to safeguard the people. Lending a hand to the down and out is a great and far-reaching legacy. A larger legacy than the land and water grab fantasy canal. A larger legacy than a “public”-private lake development amid two metropolitan well fields and already privately owned cabin communities.

A legacy that may not warrant a photo op or naming rights. But a legacy that will be gratefully remembered by thousands of renters and owners, making a real difference in their lives.

Mike Powers, Palmyra

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0