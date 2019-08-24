With a simple Google search, you can find Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s campaign donors. The third-largest donor is pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.
Opioids are one of the many drugs this company manufactures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.
I was prescribed 15 prescription drugs at one time when my complex regional pain syndrome was misdiagnosed. These included opioids, benzodiazepines and sedatives, which the Mayo Clinic later told me was a Molotov cocktail of overdose. I thank God every day I have survived.
I’ve had friends and family affected by this epidemic. If you don’t believe it’s an epidemic, go to the president’s website, where there is a page dedicated entirely to it.
Yet Nebraska is the only state to not be part of the opioid lawsuit. Maybe because our attorney general is more interested in his personal interests than in those of the people of Nebraska.
When I spoke to his office, I was told Nebraska has one of the lowest rates of opioid overdose. Like yippee, we’re No. 1 at something. Well, maybe it’s because of people like me who are taking a stand and talking to our doctors about other health care options, including the plant-based option medical cannabis, instead of opioids.
Yet under the leadership of Peterson, Gov. Pete Ricketts and Tom Osborne, we are at the point where Peterson calls a stalled bill on medical cannabis unconstitutional.
With this timing, it seems Peterson is blatantly trying to negatively influence the current petition drive to legalize medical cannabis. People are dying, and it is time to hold our leaders accountable.
Lia McDowell Post, Springfield