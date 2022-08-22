 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: State unfriendly to retirees

  • 0
Money/Cash logo

How many federal retirees like me are there in our state who receive no earned Social Security payments, are not allowed to claim Social Security for deceased husbands or wives, and, in addition, are not given a reduction on Nebraska's state income taxes?

Perhaps the state of Nebraska has overlooked the fact that we are the only  state that does not allow a reduction in state income taxes for federal retirees. Perhaps Nebraska is no longer aware that we federal employees have paid in a tremendously greater amount to our retirement funds.

When I became a federal employee in 1950, I paid 6% into retirement while others were paying only 1.5% into Social Security.

I still believe in miracles, and if Nebraska would do a quick fix to our state income taxes in 2022, it would definitely give the message that our state does truly believe in fairness.

People are also reading…

Fern Adams, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: An acorn isn't a tree

Letter: An acorn isn't a tree

Responding to Monsignor Paul Witt's letter, "Unborn are part of us all," (Aug. 9) some terms could be defined. According to the Cambridge Dict…

Letter: Letter ignored real people

Letter: Letter ignored real people

I take exception to the letter from Anthony Ross ("No such thing as medical marijuana," Aug. 3) offering a sweeping condemnation of medical ma…

Letter: Wagon Train work good news

Letter: Wagon Train work good news

I fully support and appreciate the Nebraska Game and Parks Department in doing its job to maintain and improve the lakes of Nebraska ("State t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News