Letter: State unfriendly to retirees

How many federal retirees like me are there in our state who receive no earned Social Security payments, are not allowed to claim Social Security for deceased husbands or wives, and, in addition, are not given a reduction on Nebraska's state income taxes?

Perhaps the state of Nebraska has overlooked the fact that we are the only state that does not allow a reduction in state income taxes for federal retirees. Perhaps Nebraska is no longer aware that we federal employees have paid in a tremendously greater amount to our retirement funds.

When I became a federal employee in 1950, I paid 6% into retirement while others were paying only 1.5% into Social Security.

I still believe in miracles, and if Nebraska would do a quick fix to our state income taxes in 2022, it would definitely give the message that our state does truly believe in fairness.

Fern Adams, Lincoln