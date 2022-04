Nebraska is still doing an awful job at vaccinating its people against COVID. Figures from New York Times show that 74 of Nebraska's 93 counties have a vaccination rate of 50% or below.

There are 14 counties with vaccination rate of 30% or below. Why is Nebraska a third-world country outside of Lancaster, Douglas, and Sarpy counties? With unvaccinated having a 10 times greater chance of dying will Nebraska's ineptness eventually catch up with it?