As a mom and grandmother, I know how important it is that new moms have access to care after their child is born. With the passage of LB227, approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen, the Nebraska Medicaid Department now has a terrific opportunity to help moms enrolled in Medicaid and their babies. They simply need to submit a state plan amendment to extend postpartum care to one year.
Moms face multiple challenges in the first critical year. Access to care to address health issues, including life-threatening issues, is essential.
I urge the Nebraska Department of Medicaid to provide postpartum coverage for moms enrolled in Medicaid for one year. It is essential for mom and baby.
Corrie Kielty, Lincoln