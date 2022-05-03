Letter: State needs immigrants

Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster wants to prohibit all immigrants who don’t learn English. I’m glad that rule did not exist when my grandparents and great grandparents flooded into the United States with many others from their villages near the Volga River.

Such a policy would be misguided, especially in a state like Nebraska that wants more people. We need more immigrants in order to keep our economy healthy.

A Bible passage also comes to mind: “‘When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 19:33-34, NIV)

Steven Schafer, Lincoln

