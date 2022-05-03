 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: State needs immigrants

  • 0

Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster wants to prohibit all immigrants who don’t learn English. I’m glad that rule did not exist when my grandparents and great grandparents flooded into the United States with many others from their villages near the Volga River.

Such a policy would be misguided, especially in a state like Nebraska that wants more people. We need more immigrants in order to keep our economy healthy.

A Bible passage also comes to mind: “‘When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 19:33-34, NIV)

Steven Schafer, Lincoln

Election logo 2022
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Herbster would bring change

Letter: Herbster would bring change

While I disagree with many of Charles Herbster’s policy positions, I will be voting for him in the primary. This is because it is not the poli…

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Since the story broke about gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster allegedly groping a Republican state senator and seven other women (April…

Letter: Not as good as we think

Letter: Not as good as we think

Gov. Pete Ricketts smugly described Nebraska's soil and water on Earth Day saying, “We don’t need the federal government to tell us what to do…

Letter: Building a better Nebraska

Letter: Building a better Nebraska

I keep hearing politicians talking about making Nebraska a place where people want to come, live and stay. Honestly, they are leading us away …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News