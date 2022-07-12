 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: State must protect abortion

Supreme Court Abortion

Anti-abortion protesters celebrate following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, in Washington Friday.

 Gemunu Amarasinghe, Associated Press

Roe v. Wade balanced a woman’s 14th Amendment right to life with a state’s right to protect fetal life. That balance is now gone. By ignoring long-established precedent and overturning Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court has given states the authority to take away a constitutionally protected right.

Sometimes it is necessary for a woman to have an abortion to save her life. Otherwise, a woman who is suffering from a septic miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy may have no choice but to die. A young girl who is raped by an illegal immigrant, classmate or family member will have no choice but to give birth to her rapist’s child.

There may also be economic consequences. Access to reproductive health care, such as abortion, may become a bigger factor for some young women when deciding where to attend college and where to live to start a family.

If Nebraska is truly pro-life then it is critically important for the state to protect a woman’s right to life, including the right to an abortion.

Andrew Kehr, Hastings

