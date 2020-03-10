Letter, 3/11: State must act on prison issues

This letter is an additional comment to John Krejci's article "No building our way out" (Feb. 26). He noted that the Council of State Governments did a thorough study of the criminal justice system with specific recommendations.

Private-public partnerships have been proposed by Director Scott Frakes. The corporations involved aim to make a profit by expanding the prison population. Lower populations don't always occur. Programs which assist prisoners in transitioning to life as a citizen need to be increased and would prevent recidivism.

Where are the leaders of our state? Why doesn't the administration act in a responsible common-sense approach in making improvements in the system? If our governor and his administration do not act to remedy our prison problems, is it not time to vote them out of office?

Nebraska needs people willing to move for forward with solutions. If not, they should be replaced at the voting booth.

Amy Birky, Lincoln

