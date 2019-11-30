Letter, 12/1: State missing out on sports betting

So my wife and I had an enjoyable visit to the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs last week. It was our first visit since sports betting was approved in Iowa, and I was curious to see how the casino accommodated it.

I left even more disappointed that Nebraska and Gov. Pete Ricketts are so set against allowing sports betting. The Horseshoe’s sports betting area was set up nicely and seemed to be thriving. Why this can’t be happening at the Lincoln Race Course is maddening.

Does Ricketts think he is morally pure by not allowing it? What hypocrisy with lottery tickets available everywhere in Nebraska! Is he saving Nebraskans from the evils of gambling? No, he is simply forcing them to drive to Iowa or seek out illegal bookies.

Why are we passing up potential state income by not allowing sports betting? And, let’s face it, entertainment venues in Lincoln are somewhat limited -- a thriving sports betting venue at the Lincoln track would be terrific and would likely lead to more live racing. Why aren’t we doing this?

Richard Hormel, Lincoln

