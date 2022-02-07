Letter: State lagging in vaccinations

Based on information from the New York Times, only six Nebraska counties have a vaccination rate of 60% or higher. Forty-seven counties have a vaccination of 40% or lower.

Almost all counties with the highest hospitalization rates and the greatest hospitalization increases have rates 40% and below. The deaths are probably similar, but Gov. Pete Ricketts believes most of that information should be kept secret. Nebraska is a third-world country when it comes to vaccinating people outside of it largest populations center.