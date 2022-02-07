 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: State lagging in vaccinations

  • 0
State of the State, 1.13

Gov. Pete Ricketts delivers his annual State of the State address at the Nebraska Capitol on Thursday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Based on information from the New York Times, only six Nebraska counties have a vaccination rate of 60% or higher. Forty-seven counties have a vaccination of 40% or lower.

Almost all counties with the highest hospitalization rates and the greatest hospitalization increases have rates 40% and below. The deaths are probably similar, but Gov. Pete Ricketts believes most of that information should be kept secret. Nebraska is a third-world country when it comes to vaccinating people outside of it largest populations center.

John Charles Belz, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

I would like to encourage state Sen. Tom Brewer and other state senators not to vote for passage of LB773. This bill would prohibit the regula…

Letter: Looking for alternatives

Letter: Looking for alternatives

Is there anyone else who is running for the governor of our state? There has to be someone else other than these two men -- Jim Pillen and Cha…

Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Hey, big Jim Pillen! I saw the ad on TV that you want to protect the people of Nebraska from all sorts of bad things. Since most all household…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News