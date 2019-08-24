It was disturbing to read about the lack of care and treatment girls and young women were receiving at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva.
In addition to whatever else might have sent them to the facility, it is likely many of the young women suffered from abuse and neglect prior to their placement. The care they are receiving is not likely to lead them on a road to recovery.
I applaud the four state senators for taking time to visit the facility, and for Dannette Smith, CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services for taking action to address the problems.
When Judge Wilfred Nuernberger was on the juvenile court bench in Lancaster County, he made a point of visiting facilities where he placed youth at least once or twice a year. That included both YRTC Geneva and YRTC Kearney.
Judges have influence and power others do not. I would encourage judges who have sent youth to state custody to visit the facilities where those youth end up. Also, there are facilities in Nebraska that have excellent treatment programs. They include Boys Town in Omaha and Epworth Village in York.
It may be worthwhile for the state to consult with treatment and care staff in those facilities to receiving training and direction help make sure our youth get the rehabilitation and treatment they deserve.
Bill Janike, Lincoln