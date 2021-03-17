Letter: State GOP sends wrong message

So the Nebraska GOP has determined to only rebuke Sen. Ben Sasse, rather than formally censure him. To the observer, this appears equally dismissive of him.

The Republican Party is inn disarray and witnessing a corrosive divide. Why does the state GOP choose to exacerbate this further, rather than to heal and build together? What are they thinking?

Ben Sasse has been recognized as one who votes his conscience -- and the Constitution -- and not only from a political agenda.

Noted is his recognition by Time Magazine as one of 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future. Such leadership is in short supply. As a lifelong Republican, what should I be thinking?

Jack D. Campbell, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0