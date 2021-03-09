Letter: State failing on Mead pollution

“This truly is a rare incident.” That’s the headline of a front page story in the Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 26.

This headline is a direct quote of the director of Nebraska’s Department of Environment and Energy, Jim Macy, in testimony before the Legislature regarding the tragic pollution in Mead.

The comment seems to imply that this incident is a naturally occurring event rather than the failure of our state’s regulatory efforts. With proper government oversight, events like this would be nonexistent rather than rare.

It isn’t as if Mr. Macy doesn’t know how to protect someone either, as indicated by his refusal to respond when asked if he had referred the matter to the attorney general. Mr. Macy claimed that was confidential.

In the midst of a crisis like the one in Mead, Mr. Macy would do well to remember that he works for the people of Nebraska and that the steps taken, or not taken, to protect us from environmental disasters are not confidential. This raises the question: Whom is he trying to protect, himself or our attorney general?