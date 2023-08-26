Isn’t it great to have a transparent administration working for us in our state government? Yesiree!

Gov. Jim Pillen gets right out there and finds the perfect site for our new prison and makes a public announcement that out of 70 possible sites, he has found the best one, 1 mile east of Lincoln city limits.

Of course he didn’t need any help from the citizens of Lincoln who will be directly affected by this decision; or the children of the new elementary school recently opened in the Waterford Estates development, less than 1 mile from the new proposed site.

Oh, no! Let’s just surprise everyone with a public announcement that the whole plan is decided.

Drive out on Adams Street east of 84th to the proposed site and see how close it will be to some beautiful new homes and neighborhoods. Of course, that will be the end of any future growth and development out on the northeast corridor. We’ll be able to see the lights from the new prison, instead of services like urgent cares, restaurants, retail and grocery stores.

Transparency! That’s what this administration is all about!

William Reichert, Lincoln