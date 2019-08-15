Sen. John McCollister called out his Republican Party for enabling white nationalism. The Nebraska GOP then gave a response that said it was about time that he finally admitted that he was not a true conservative.
What?
Assuming that our representatives in Congress are reasonably intelligent, they must value their own personal agendas above the health of our democracy. We are in dangerous times, and they are silent.
If they are not paying attention, they should leave. If they put their party above our country, they should leave.
If they are in denial about how they are enabling hate and bigotry to flourish they should leave. History shows us clearly how tyranny evolves, how "us against them" always leads to disaster. Did they not study the history of how Hitler was able to rise to power?
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said during his town hall that we must have reasonable discussion. He can begin this process by calling out public officials and the president every time a racist, bigoted, misogynistic or homophobic comment is made or tweeted. Sen. Ben Sasse can begin his re-election campaign by doing the same.
Nebraskans are better than this. If you are a Republican, perhaps this is a good time to reconsider. Or, regardless of party affiliation, we vote our elected officials out of office, Nebraska deserves better.
Carita Baker, Lincoln