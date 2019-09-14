{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Legislative Summit 2019

Nebraska Reps. Don Bacon, Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse (from left) await their turns to speak at the Federal Legislative Summit on Thursday at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Because we had a similar experience, we read with interest the letter by Valerie Smith ("Delegation’s stance on shootings murky," Sept. 8).

In late July, we sent letters to Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry concerning the following tweet about three duly elected members of Congress in which President Trump said: "Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came?"

We asked Sen. Fischer, Sen. Sasse and Rep. Fortenberry whether they found this message from President Trump to be acceptable. We respectfully asked for a straightforward "yes" or "no" to that question, along with any other comments they cared to make.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sen. Fischer sent a response outlining her thoughts on racism, and Rep. Fortenberry sent a letter about flooding. Neither mentioned the tweet attributed to President Trump. We did not hear from Sen. Sasse at all.

Bonnie and Duane Obermeier, Lincoln

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments