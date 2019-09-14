Because we had a similar experience, we read with interest the letter by Valerie Smith ("Delegation’s stance on shootings murky," Sept. 8).
In late July, we sent letters to Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry concerning the following tweet about three duly elected members of Congress in which President Trump said: "Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came?"
We asked Sen. Fischer, Sen. Sasse and Rep. Fortenberry whether they found this message from President Trump to be acceptable. We respectfully asked for a straightforward "yes" or "no" to that question, along with any other comments they cared to make.
Sen. Fischer sent a response outlining her thoughts on racism, and Rep. Fortenberry sent a letter about flooding. Neither mentioned the tweet attributed to President Trump. We did not hear from Sen. Sasse at all.
Bonnie and Duane Obermeier, Lincoln