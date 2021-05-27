 Skip to main content
Letter: State chose not to help kids
Letter: State chose not to help kids

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

The family support waiver, established by LB376 and defeated by filibuster ("Filibuster derails bill expanding service for developmentally disabled Nebraskans," May 19), is critical for families like mine that fall through the cracks of current waivers, yet struggle financially to provide an adequate level of care for their child with special needs.

My son Clay was born at 37 weeks; he had Down syndrome and a complete atrioventricular septal defect that would require heart surgery. When he was 6 weeks old, he stopped eating and began turning blue. It was time for surgery, which was followed by an extended stay at Children’s Hospital.

We had applied for the Aged & Disabled Waiver, at the direction of our service coordinator, only to be denied because Clay was “too healthy.” He did not need supplemental oxygen or a feeding tube to survive. It took us almost five years to pay off the hospital bills associated with his heart defect.

Every year, we meet our $7,000 deductible within just a few short months. We pay thousands of dollars a year for Clay to benefit from the early intervention of out-of-pocket speech, occupational and physical therapy. We have been on the Developmental Disabilities waiting list since Clay was an infant and were told a likely expectation is that he will never get off the waiting list as a minor.

Knowing that surrounding states offer several waivers to ensure that families have access to services, with little or no waiting lists,  makes this reality sting even worse. Nebraska can do better, they are just choosing not to.

Leah Marie Janke, Elkhorn

