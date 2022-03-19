Letter: StarTran needs new transfer facility

Recently a 69-year-old man was attacked while waiting for a StarTran bus near the Gold's Building in downtown Lincoln. The 40-year-old assailant gave no reason for his attack, which sent the victim to the hospital after having been punched repeatedly in the head and upper torso.

The Gold's area is totally unsuitable for a terminal/transfer point for our StarTran bus system. There are no public restrooms nearby. Bus riders have minimal shelter from the weather. Having waited at the Gold's Building myself to change buses, I have witnessed fights, drug deals going down, drunks, homeless sleeping in the bus shelters and women being propositioned by strangers as well as panhandling.

The sidewalk area on the east and south side of Gold's does not lend itself to proper monitoring for such activity.

The city of Lincoln has submitted multiple grant requests to the Federal Transit Agency for funds to build a new facility for several years. These have all been unsuccessful.

It is time for the city of Lincoln to recognize that a new terminal/transfer facility is desperately needed and the likelihood of federal funding is slim. Immediate steps should be taken to fund the new facility with a bond issue or from general tax revenues.

The current situation does not present a positive image of Lincoln and discourages people from riding the StarTran bus system.

Richard Schmeling, Lincoln

