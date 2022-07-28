 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Standing Bear taught lesson

  • 0
Chief ceremony

A bust of Ponca Chief Standing Bear sits next to a Nebraska executive office building that now bears his name. 

 ERIN BAMER, Omaha WORLD-HERALD

Having been moved by the news that Lincoln's Justice Administration Building has been renamed to honor Chief Standing Bear, I encourage all Nebraskans to familiarize themselves with his role in shaping our state's sacrosanct recognition of equality before the law.

I pray that our state continues to ensure the fundamental rights of all are protected, not just those whose rights it is politically or culturally expedient for us to protect.

In the words of that honorable chief, "God made me, and I am a man." All of us, no matter our color or age or size, are fashioned from naught, only from that infinite love which our minds cannot comprehend.

It is our duty, as often as we fail it, to recognize and embody that unbounded love. Our failure to do so is always in error will always carry with it a moral consequence.

Maxwell Curry, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pillen can be trusted

Letter: Pillen can be trusted

For far too long we have elected politicians into office who use the pro-life  label to get votes and then after being elected no longer stand…

Letter: So much for real liberty

Letter: So much for real liberty

Our democracy is based on a founding principle: That “all men are created equal, and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain Unali…

Letter: Hike taxes on gas guzzlers

Letter: Hike taxes on gas guzzlers

In response to Liz Wilson's letter ("Gas guzzlers should pay more," July 20), I think she may have somewhat of a valid point in stating that o…

Letter: Just say it out loud

Letter: Just say it out loud

At the Nebraska Republican delegates' gathering in Kearney the clowns took over the circus and through this food fight of bad ideas, they stil…

Letter: Lincoln ready for fairness

Letter: Lincoln ready for fairness

Now is the right time for a vote on fairness in Lincoln. Unlike the writers of “Time not right for vote” (July 14), we know that Lincoln, a mu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News