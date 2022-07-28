Letter: Standing Bear taught lesson

Having been moved by the news that Lincoln's Justice Administration Building has been renamed to honor Chief Standing Bear, I encourage all Nebraskans to familiarize themselves with his role in shaping our state's sacrosanct recognition of equality before the law.

I pray that our state continues to ensure the fundamental rights of all are protected, not just those whose rights it is politically or culturally expedient for us to protect.

In the words of that honorable chief, "God made me, and I am a man." All of us, no matter our color or age or size, are fashioned from naught, only from that infinite love which our minds cannot comprehend.

It is our duty, as often as we fail it, to recognize and embody that unbounded love. Our failure to do so is always in error will always carry with it a moral consequence.

Maxwell Curry, Lincoln