Letter: Standards not based on science

On June 4, the Nebraska Board of Education met in Kearney. Roughly 96% of those who spoke were opposed to the proposed health education standards. Please visit the Nebraska Department of Education website and review these proposed standards. It will probably be surprising what is proposed under the guise of health education.

For example, proposed Health Education Standard 5.7.3.e states, “Explain the significance of the physical changes in puberty and the potential role of hormone blockers on young people who identify as transgender.” It is irresponsible to suggest that fifth-grade children should consider taking hormone blockers.

Many children who identify as transgender suffer from anxiety, depression, autism spectrum disorders or ADHD. The use of puberty blockers in children has not been well researched, and there is minimal evidence that puberty blockers have positive effects on mental health.

The High Court in Great Britain decreed that children under age 16 cannot reasonably understand nor consent to the consequences of using puberty blockers. Due to the unknown effects, the Karolinska Hospital in Sweden will not prescribe puberty blockers to children under age 16 except in research trials.