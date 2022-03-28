Letter: Standard time way to go

Instead of recent legislation to enact keeping daylight saving time year-round for all of Nebraska, and even the nation, I think standard time year-round would be more practical for a majority of Nebraskans who now reside in Central Time Zone. The 18-plus counties within Mountain Time Zone that includes all the Panhandle, more than half of Cherry County, along with the other seven in the far west, would be better served in observing daylight saving time year-round.

This arrangement would result in the same time displayed on all clocks statewide. Dec. 21 sunrise times would vary from 7:46 A.M. CST at Lincoln up to 8:18 A.M. MDT at Scottsbluff. These sunrise times are compatible with long established start-up times for schools and their busing schedules. The current sentiment appears to favor recreation over education.

If Wyoming was to go with DST all year their clocks would share the same time as those in Nebraska, which may be more conducive for business and convenience. Similar working patterns result in identical clock times for Indiana (EST), Chicago (CDT), Arizona (MST), and Los Angeles (PDT).

Should Iowa continue to observe standard time for the four winter months, Council Bluffs and Sioux City residents working in Nebraska could sleep in the extra hour for the other eight months of the year.

Steve Klemm, Omaha

