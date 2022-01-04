Letter: Stamp out voter fraud

E.J. Dionne, in column in the Dec. 30 Journal Star stated that the “Freedom To Vote Act” and “Voting Rights Advancement Act” should be passed by Democrats. Both FTVA and VRAA should be known as “Benefit Corrupt Politician Acts.”

The 2005 Carter-Baker Commission (also known as the Commission on Federal Election Reform) was not formed by President George W. Bush. CBC was created by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker.

The CBC report suggested required use of photo IDs and cleaning voter files of ineligible, duplicate, fictional and deceased voters to decrease the possibility of fraud in our elections. A recent Rasmussen poll found 80% of all voters support photo IDs. Forty-six European countries have voter ID. Canada requires a photo ID, while Mexico requires a voter ID with photo and thumb print. When Mexico decreased voter fraud, voter participation was increased from 59% to 68%.

Thirty-five European countries do not allow absentee voting. Ten countries require a person to be present and provide a photo ID to obtain an absentee ballot.