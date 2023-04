As I review recent events across the country, it occurs to me that we all need to be more careful than ever before.

Don’t knock on the wrong door. Don’t turn around in the wrong driveway. Don’t get in the wrong car.

With the profusion of guns, we are not safe making any mistakes. As Nebraskans, let’s think carefully about conceal-carry legislation that doesn’t even require gun owners to be registered, trained or mentally healthy.

Sue Schlichtemeier-Nutzman, Nehawka