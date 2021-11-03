 Skip to main content
Letter: Stadium part of the problem
Letter: Stadium part of the problem

Pregame Memorial Stadium

A look at Memorial Stadium as Husker parents start filtering in to their seats before Nebraska hosts Penn State on Saturday.

The criticism of the Husker football program has centered on all the human factors involved in the program. I think Scott Frost is doing a great job rebuilding this program. I’ve been proud of the performance of the team in every game.

He has had to recruit the best players he could that didn’t rule Nebraska out because of the one thing that isn’t controlled in Memorial Stadium and that’s the weather. I think it’s time for a new Memorial Stadium that eliminates the weather factor.

We have all the human resources necessary for success, but we are short on the most important physical resource, the stadium. The rebuilding of the program would be easier for recruitment and scheduling if the weather wasn’t a factor. Imagine what the future could look like in a new modern stadium.

Maybe with a sliding roof or a grass field that could be moved in and out? Lincoln built the Pinnacle Bank Arena? Just saying ...

Stephen Bartling, Hickman

