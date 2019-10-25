Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been our congressional representative since 2005 -- 16 years at the end of his current term in 2020. That is a long time.
He is very conservative; more conservative than most of our district, especially Lincoln. He has done a poor job of engaging with constituents and denies climate change. I am especially troubled by his steadfast support and defense of President Trump, no matter what.
We have too many politicians in both parties who support their party over doing what is best for the country. While I do not support term limits, I believe we have too many career politicians like Rep. Fortenberry. The remedy for this is to vote them out of office.
Kate Bolz is a candidate for the seat Fortenberry holds. She did a good job serving as a Nebraska state senator. This gives her good background and experience to serve as our congressional representative. She is energetic and open to new ideas.
Nebraska needs more women representing us in Congress. It's time for a change.
Robert Lange, Lincoln