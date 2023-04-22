All means all, and Piyush agrees. I want a school board representative who understands that a student’s LGBTQ status is not political but a human rights issue.

When LPS offered their staff optional window classroom signs that say “All Means All” to signal a safe place for LGBTQ students, Piyush Srivastav’s opponent decided to complain to the school board that the signs expressing the values of safety, equity and dignity are somehow political.

As long as LGBTQ students experience higher levels of bullying and are more likely to attempt suicide than their peers, I will vote for candidates who support LPS’s All Means All philosophy. Piyush wants to provide resources for all students and teachers and wants to make sure schools are a place where students are engaged in learning, which is only possible when a child feels welcome and safe.

Piyush is my neighbor, my friend and my candidate for school board. He’ll make sure LPS continues to welcome all, because all means all.

Clover Frederick, Lincoln