We have known Piyush Srivastav and his family for 25 years, and he is an excellent choice for the Lincoln Board of Education from District 2.

Through his involvement on the LPS Foundation Board and role in the creation of The Career Academy, he was able to deep-dive into education's challenges and develop creative solutions.

Piyush's parents were both educators so he understands how valuable our teachers are to the education process, but also how important education is to business and community success.

As a Lincoln business owner for 20 years, he has proven experience in analyzing complex issues and builds consensus between opposing viewpoints to build a solution that benefits all parties. Lincoln cares deeply about the quality of our schools and the well-being of our students and deserves to have a new school board member who is equally as passionate about education.

Jennifer Cusick-Rawlinson, Lincoln