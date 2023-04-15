As someone who attended LPS, whose parents spent their careers teaching for LPS and whose children attend LPS, I care deeply about the continued success at LPS in providing the opportunity for a quality education for all students.

The quality of the educational experience LPS drew us back to Lincoln when my wife and I decided to start a family, and LPS is critical to economic and cultural growth and vibrancy here in Lincoln.

Piyush Srivastav is a longtime Lincoln resident, business owner and supporter of LPS. In addition, Piyush has served the LPS community as a member and chair of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, and he is an LPS parent. This experience and perspective make Piyush well equipped to serve on the Lincoln Board of Education.

I have known Piyush for over 20 years, and I know he is highly effective at listening actively, considering various perspectives and then speaking thoughtfully. As a board member, Piyush will use these skills whether he is engaging with other board members, teachers, staff, parents, students or other community stakeholders.

Finally, I also support Piyush because I trust that he is an LPS advocate who will support the school board’s commitment to providing the highest quality education for all students and their development into responsible adults.

Nick Steinke, Lincoln