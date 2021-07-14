 Skip to main content
Letter: Spreading the NIL wealth
Letter: Spreading the NIL wealth

NCAA's NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash in

FILE - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb. in this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, file photo. A new era in college sports has arrived. For the first time, NCAA athletes will be permitted to profit from their fame. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez isn't a big social media guy, but he started thinking about ways to take advantage of the changes last fall. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

 Nati Harnik

If I am a quarterback or running back on the Nebraska football team, I would give a percentage of any name, image and likeness money to my offense line. This may help with team unity (and blocking.)

Warren Wilson, Lincoln

