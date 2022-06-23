Letter: Spray parks beat fountains

Why does Lincoln invest in fountains instead of spray parks?

Lincoln does an excellent job of maintaining parks, however it is lacking adequate free spray parks for summer. Spray parks give people of all incomes access to quick relief from the extreme heat of the Midwest. They are safe and easy to maintain compared to pools or fountains.

At present Trago Park is the only park in Lincoln to have a free spray park. For comparison Grand Island also has one, as well as Firth, while the Omaha area supports numerous free spray parks.

The list of recent fountain additions or updates include Antelope Park, the State Capital and the numerous fountains at Union Plaza. I’m sure fountain donors would be just as happy to support a water park, I know I would. Otherwise, it seems we are just encouraging people to climb into chemical-filled fountain water to cool off. Who hasn’t seen a child get into a fountain on a hot day?

Heather Hurlburt, Lincoln

