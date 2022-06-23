 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Spray parks beat fountains

  • 0
Weather Feature

Denis Yashirin slides down a waterslide with his sons Beckham Yashirin (left), 5, and Bodhi Yashirin, 2, at the spray park at Woods Park on Friday. More 90-degree days are on tap for Lincoln.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Why does Lincoln invest in fountains instead of spray parks?

Lincoln does an excellent job of maintaining parks, however it is lacking adequate free spray parks for summer. Spray parks give people of all incomes access to quick relief from the extreme heat of the Midwest. They are safe and easy to maintain compared to pools or fountains.

At present Trago Park is the only park in Lincoln to have a free spray park. For comparison Grand Island also has one, as well as Firth, while the Omaha area supports numerous free spray parks.

The list of recent fountain additions or updates include Antelope Park, the State Capital and the numerous fountains at Union Plaza. I’m sure fountain donors would be just as happy to support a water park, I know I would. Otherwise, it seems we are just encouraging people to climb into chemical-filled fountain water to cool off. Who hasn’t seen a child get into a fountain on a hot day?

Heather Hurlburt, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gun lobby wielding power

Letter: Gun lobby wielding power

The Journal Star carried an article -- "Bacon, Smith reject gun bills" (June 10) -- concerning Nebraska U.S. Reps Don Bacon and Adrian Smith v…

Letter: Time for action on O Street

Letter: Time for action on O Street

I was relieved to read Andrew Wegley’s recent articles in which Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins expressed concern abo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News