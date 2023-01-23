Letter: Spend some money on teachers

I applaud Gov. Jim Pillen for his recent commitment to our state's public education funding. However, I feel that with all the talk of special education, student allotments and taxes one can easily overlook the real driving force behind all education, and that is teachers! Teachers are not only the framework of any educational institution but also the bedrock with which students learn and achieve.

As a state, if we are really focused on what is best for kids and making sure we keep our best and brightest here in the state, then we need to recognize and reward the qualified teachers who are in the trenches day in and day out making it happen!

So how about we take a nation-leading initiative and use some of our state’s record cash reserve ($2.3 billion) to pay our teachers! Teachers continue to be burned out, undercompensated and demoralized.

I may be naïve but having been a teacher my entire life, I sincerely believe there is no shortage of people who want to be teachers. However, many of the qualified ones are not willing to work at current wages and under working conditions — and in all likelihood will either find other employment here or leave the state entirely.

We can either pay more to attract and retain teachers and educators, or we can lower our standards. The better solution is obvious.

James N. Campbell, Lincoln